Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Holdings in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,658,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,264,000 after acquiring an additional 402,543 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,153,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 298,982 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,599,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,027,000 after acquiring an additional 266,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,446,000 after acquiring an additional 86,519 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,152,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,371,000 after purchasing an additional 254,219 shares in the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 37,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $2,901,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,393,078.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 5,938 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $451,763.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,985 shares of company stock valued at $50,360,398. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Gabelli started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

