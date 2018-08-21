Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $1.30 Million in Olin Co. (OLN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,199,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,649,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Olin by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Olin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.85 to $27.79 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of OLN opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Olin had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.84%. sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Olin announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,259,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,287.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

