Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,182 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 51,663 shares in the last quarter.

XSD stock opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.02.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

