Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,312,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 87.3% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 66,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000.

XLG stock opened at $204.62 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $205.61.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

