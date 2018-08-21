Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $856.52 Million

Brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to post sales of $856.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $862.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $851.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $821.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.59 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $109.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Comerica from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Comerica from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.72.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $472,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $111,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $112,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $153,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Comerica by 47.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $99.81. The company had a trading volume of 154,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,086. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Comerica has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

