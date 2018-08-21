Comerica Bank Has $2.81 Million Position in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 22.9% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 12.4% during the second quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 133,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 23.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 326,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,708,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. Regal Beloit Corp has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $86.65.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $959.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.65 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In other Regal Beloit news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 6,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $495,501.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,597. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

