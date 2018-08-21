Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,363,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,167,000 after acquiring an additional 317,460 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $117.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

