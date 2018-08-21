Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,427 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,455,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,052,476,000 after buying an additional 7,922,120 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Comcast by 9.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,864,907,000 after buying an additional 12,823,994 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 24.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,387,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,535,000 after buying an additional 7,257,371 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 108.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 33,898,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,158,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663,290 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Comcast by 23.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,787,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $747,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $165.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Sunday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

