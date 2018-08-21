CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Stake Lessened by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,413,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 232,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 200,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 1.01. CNX Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $18.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $402.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

