CNH Industrial (CNHI) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNHI. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNHI opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.06. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.03%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $171,000. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 72.1% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 31.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.