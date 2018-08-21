CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $34,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,906,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,023,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CMS Energy by 72.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,516,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,117 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 2,602.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,726,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.06. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $138,615.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $48,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

