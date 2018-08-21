Clorox Co (CLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will post sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Clorox reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Clorox from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,297,285.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,705.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in Clorox by 6.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.5% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.23. The stock had a trading volume of 820,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $150.40.

Clorox declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

