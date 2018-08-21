ClearCoin Trading Up 31.8% This Week (XCLR)

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:XCLR) traded 76.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One ClearCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). ClearCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $952.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ClearCoin has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00280534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00148566 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000236 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ClearCoin

ClearCoin’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co/blog . ClearCoin’s official website is clearcoin.co . The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @clearcoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

ClearCoin Token Trading

ClearCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

