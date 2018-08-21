Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Civista Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.0376068968276 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

CIVB stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,180. The stock has a market cap of $269.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.47 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.09%. analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

