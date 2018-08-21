City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to post sales of $32.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.88 million to $34.27 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $24.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $130.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $133.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $151.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $140.06 million to $160.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIO. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised City Office REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

City Office REIT stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $461.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At March 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 4.6 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

