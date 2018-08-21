Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Stake Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,997 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 171.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Citrix Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,335 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $111.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.26 and a 52-week high of $116.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $742.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $103.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $226,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,533.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $1,058,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,423,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,384 shares of company stock worth $2,818,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.21.

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

