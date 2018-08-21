Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Citizens Financial Group worth $152,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $32,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

