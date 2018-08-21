Citigroup Downgrades Tenaris (TS) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TS. Capital One Financial raised Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Tenaris and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of TS opened at $33.25 on Friday. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Tenaris had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 19.3% in the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 196,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 31,825 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 189.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 273,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tenaris by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 85,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.