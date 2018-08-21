Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $5,331,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 121.0% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,095,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,873,000 after acquiring an additional 478,673 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 83.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,763,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 801,311 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.