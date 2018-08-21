Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Position Reduced by Delek Group Ltd.

Delek Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

