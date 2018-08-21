Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 2.3% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 57.3% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Cinemark by 44.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 61,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNK opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $889.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Wedbush set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

