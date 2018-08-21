Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5,454.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,297 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 77.3% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.98 per share, with a total value of $64,965.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.57.

XEC opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.05). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $556.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.26 million. equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

