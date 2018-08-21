CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $4.28 Million Position in McDermott International Inc (MDR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 217,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.23% of McDermott International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of McDermott International by 21.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 660,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of McDermott International by 2,742.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,106,000.

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $40,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at $630,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDermott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

MDR opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. McDermott International Inc has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that McDermott International Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

