CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 103,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,810 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 481,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a fifty-two week low of $1,400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,606.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

