CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $186,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 107,720 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy Midstream Partners alerts:

DM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Guggenheim cut Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

DM opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 114.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.70%.

About Dominion Energy Midstream Partners

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.