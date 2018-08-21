China Biologic Products (CBPO) Shares Up 1.6%

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) shares shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.50 and last traded at $102.88. 3,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 271,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBPO. BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered China Biologic Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. China Biologic Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 14.00%. China Biologic Products’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 234,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 2.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 13.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

