Chevron Co. (CVX) Holdings Increased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 30,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 298,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.30 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. Chevron’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

