Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Press coverage about Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 49.1530322322473 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of CHMI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. 6,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,059. The company has a market cap of $291.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.23. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 147.31%. analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.29%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

