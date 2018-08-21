Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Announces Earnings Results

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 33.45%. Cheetah Mobile’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 3.30.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.