Cerus (CERS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cerus earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.8442759005213 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CERS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.62. Cerus has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 76.37% and a negative return on equity of 82.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 52,500 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $349,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 35,416 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $254,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,416 shares in the company, valued at $254,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,699 shares of company stock worth $1,127,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

