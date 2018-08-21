Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Stake Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 39,575,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,416 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,082,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,303 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,658,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,337 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,651,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 607,428 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,803,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,919,000 after purchasing an additional 117,030 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Macquarie raised Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

