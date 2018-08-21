CEMIG (CIG) Trading Down 6.5%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) traded down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. 2,732,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,627,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st.

Get CEMIG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,888 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.