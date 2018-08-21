Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) have been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Cellcom Israel an industry rank of 239 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellcom Israel stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cellcom Israel worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEL stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.98. Cellcom Israel has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellcom Israel (CEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.