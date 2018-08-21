Celgene Co. (CELG) Position Trimmed by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Celgene were worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELG opened at $90.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Celgene news, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,390. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

