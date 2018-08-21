CDK Global Inc (CDK) Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. North American Management Corp purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDK. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.42. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $76.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $569.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 235.59%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

