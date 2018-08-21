Ccore (CCO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $231,695.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Ccore has a market capitalization of $231,695.00 and $2,415.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. During the last week, Ccore has traded 110.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00275621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00152163 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033996 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

