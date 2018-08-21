Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Shares Bought by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up 2.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 0.66% of Cboe Global Markets worth $76,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,005. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.10 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.69.

In related news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $994,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,185.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.