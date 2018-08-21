Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 134.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $128.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $134,361.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,694.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

