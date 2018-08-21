Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Stake Raised by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.68% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $588.28 million, a P/E ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $303.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.21 million. equities analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, VP William E. Myers sold 18,300 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $284,931.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,840.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Flanders sold 17,501 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $277,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,312 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,939 shares of company stock worth $846,544. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.