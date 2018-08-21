Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Given “Buy” Rating at KLR Group

KLR Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. KLR Group currently has a $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a $28.42 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Williams Capital set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.74.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,875.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,977. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,814,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

