CarMax, Inc (KMX) SVP Sells $135,127.80 in Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $135,127.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
KMX stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.82. 876,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CarMax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
