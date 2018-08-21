CarMax, Inc (KMX) SVP Sells $135,127.80 in Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $135,127.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KMX stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.82. 876,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $50,061,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $36,954,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 4,279.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,604,000 after purchasing an additional 477,435 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,704,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,658,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,264,000 after purchasing an additional 402,543 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CarMax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.