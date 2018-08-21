CarMax, Inc (KMX) Stake Lifted by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 3.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of CarMax worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Gabelli assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

NYSE:KMX opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 315,325 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $23,813,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 354,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,782,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 37,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $2,901,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,393,078.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,985 shares of company stock worth $50,360,398. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

