CarMax, Inc (KMX) Receives $83.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Gabelli started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Buckingham Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.50. 7,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,913. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 98,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $7,324,389.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,404.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 74,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $5,726,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,636,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,985 shares of company stock worth $50,360,398 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

