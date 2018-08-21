CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Ian G. Smith Sells 101,400 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Ian G. Smith sold 101,400 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $5,057,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CARG stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 417.92. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.84 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $53.00 price objective on CarGurus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 36.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CarGurus by 12.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 321.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

