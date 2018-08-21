Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTRE. ValuEngine raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.78.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.15 on Friday. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $38.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Caretrust REIT’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,171,000 after acquiring an additional 712,936 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,638,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 566,859 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,129,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 464,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 804,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 295,913 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

