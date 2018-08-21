Cardtronics PLC (CATM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CATM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $755,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 228.3% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 6,387,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,512,000 after buying an additional 4,442,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,519,000 after buying an additional 224,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,243,000 after buying an additional 184,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 57.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after buying an additional 362,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.