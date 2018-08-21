Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes Sells 1,445 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,445 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $29,853.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CDLX traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 329,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $25.71.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 million. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,569,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,894,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,218,000 after buying an additional 459,831 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 491,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,852,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 119,064 shares during the period. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

