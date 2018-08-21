Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

CSII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Cardiovascular Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.00 and a beta of 2.41. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.43 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%. analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,230,921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 409,767 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 15.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,590,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,806,000 after purchasing an additional 336,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 187.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 336,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2,442.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 279,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 210,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

