Capstone Infrastructure (CSE) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.15

Shares of Capstone Infrastructure Corp (TSE:CSE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.15 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

In other Capstone Infrastructure news, insider Icon Infrastructure Partners I acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,568.00.

Capstone Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:CSE)

Capstone Infrastructure Corp is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in owning and operating infrastructure businesses. The Company’s operating infrastructure businesses has approximately four infrastructure pillars, such as utilities; power; transportation and public-private partnerships. The Company’s portfolio consists of power infrastructure, which include gas cogeneration, wind, hydro, biomass and solar power generation facilities represents approximately 460 megawatts of installed capacity and a pipeline of wind power development projects approximately 65 megawatts.

