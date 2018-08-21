Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAPR. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,967. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -3.22.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a net margin of 111.24% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. equities analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.